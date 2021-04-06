Upcoming Kia MPV begins testing in India

- Will have a three-row seating configuration

- Expected to be priced under Rs 20 lakh

Kia has started working on its fourth product for the Indian market which is likely to be an affordable MPV. The South Korean carmaker already sells the Carnival in India that is targeted towards the luxury MPV buyers.

The spy pictures although heavily covered in black sheets, indicate bigger exterior dimensions hinting towards a three-row setup. The front fascia reveals the horizontal LED DRLs kinked towards the end that resemble the one on the recently launched Sonet compact SUV. The MPV is also likely to share its platform with the baby SUV. However, it is expected to breach the four-metre tape to accommodate the third-row seats. Other exterior visuals include probable bumper-mounted circular-shaped fog lamps, roof rails, shark fin antenna, and five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels.

The details as to the interior are not known at the moment but we expect it to be feature-laden as the Seltos that includes a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity, an electric sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, and an air purifier. The second-row could also be offered with an option of bench or captain-type seats.

As for the powertrain, Kia is likely to continue with the same engine options as available with the Seltos. A 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission could be borrowed for the KY. The MPV will be placed between the Sonet and the Seltos in Kia’s India lineup and will be aimed to rival the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo. Presently, the MPV options in India include Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Toyota Innova Crysta and the most affordable of the lot, the Renault Triber.

