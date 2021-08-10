India car sales analysed – July 2021

The auto industry has registered strong growth in sales in July 2021. The industry reported an impressive 49 per cent growth in sales last month with 2,94,330 units sold in July 2021 as compared to 1,97,610 units sold in July 2020. Except for Ford, all the other carmakers in the country have registered impressive sales growth sales last month. Wherein, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors have retained the top three positions in the country.

Read below to learn more about the sales performance of brands and their respective models in July 2021.

Maruti Suzuki

The country’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki has registered a 36.8 per cent growth in sales. The company sold 1,33,732 units in India in July 2021 as compared to 97,768 units in the same period last year. Interestingly, in terms of Month-on-Month sales, the company has witnessed an eight per cent growth in sales. Refer to the table below to learn about the top three bestsellers for the company last month.

Hyundai

Hyundai has emerged as the second bestseller on the list. The company witnessed a 26 per cent growth in sales with 48,042-unit sales in July 2021 as compared to 38,200-unit sales in the same period last year. In terms of M-o-M growth, Hyundai has witnessed 19 per cent growth in sales last month. The top three bestsellers for the company last month are graphically represented below. The Hyundai Creta (13,000 units), Grand i10 Nios (9,379 units), and the i20 (6,518 units) are the top three sellers for the company last month.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has registered an impressive 101.1 per cent growth in sales in July 2021 with 30,184-unit sales as compared to 15,012-unit sales in the same period last year. The Nexon EV emerged as a strong contributor to the company’s sales last month. In terms of M-o-M growth, Tata Motors has witnessed a 25.2 per cent growth in sales last month. The following is the graphical representation of the top three Tata models sold in India last month.

Mahindra

Utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra, has emerged as the fourth bestselling manufacturer in the country in July with 20,797-unit sales as compared to 10,904-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 90.7 per cent growth in sales. The top three sellers for the company last month are as follows.

Kia India

Kia has been outsold by Mahindra once again last month. The company sold 15,016 units in the country last month as compared to 8,502-unit sales in the country in July 2020, thereby registering a growth of 76.6 per cent. The Sonet was the strongest contributor to the company sales last month. The following is the graphical representation of the top two Kia models sold in the country.

Toyota

Japanese automaker Toyota has registered a 143.3 per cent growth in sales. The Innova Crysta was the bestselling model for the company last month. The company sold 13,103 units in July 2021 as compared to 5,386-unit sales in the same period last year. The top three Toyota cars sold in the country last month were as follows.

Renault

Renault has witnessed a 52.4 per cent growth in the country with 9,787-unit sales as compared to 6,422-unit sales in the same period last year. The Kwid and the Kiger have been the key contributors to the company’s sales in the country. The model-wise sales figures for the top-selling models are as follows.

Honda

The Japanese automaker, Honda holds the eighth rank in terms of sales with 6,055-unit sales last month as compared to 5,386-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 12.5 per cent growth in sales. The City sedan and the Amaze compact sedan were the key contributors to the company’s sales last month. The following is the graphical representation of the top-selling models.

Nissan

Nissan has outsold MG Motors in the country to claim the ninth rank in terms of cumulative sales. The company sold 4,259 units last month as compared to 782 units in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a massive growth of 445 per cent. The Magnite is the lone contributor to the company sales with 4,073 units sold last month.

MG Motor

MG Motor has reported a 100.7 per cent growth in sales last month with 4,225-unit sales as compared to 2,105-unit sales in July 2020. Hector is the lone contributor to this figure with 3,565-unit sales in July 2021.

Ford

Ford is the only automaker on this list to witness a drop in sales last month. The company sold 3,139 cumulative units in the country as compared to 3,937 units in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a drop of 20.3 per cent. The EcoSport and the Endeavour are the key contributors to the company’s sales. Following is the graphical representation of the sales figures for the popular selling models.

Skoda

Skoda has witnessed significant growth of 234 per cent in sales with 3,080 units sold last month as compared to 922-unit sales in the same period in 2020. The Rapid TSI is the lone contributor to the company sales in the country with 793 units sold last month. The sales for the Rapid have grown by seven per cent.

Volkswagen

German automaker, Volkswagen has witnessed a four per cent growth in sales with 1,962-unit sales in July 2021 as compared to 1,887-unit sales in the same period last year. Of the total sales, 1,616 units are contributed by the Polo.

FCA

FCA registered 909-unit sales from the Jeep Compass. The sales for the Compass increased by 127.3 per cent last month as compared to 400-unit sales in India in July 2020.

Citroën

Citroën, a new entrant in the Indian market is the last one on the list. The company sold 40 units of the C5 Aircross in India in July 2021.

The month of July has brought in a new ray of hope for the reeling auto sector. The strong growth in sales is likely to continue for the rest of the year, especially during the upcoming festive season.