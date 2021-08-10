CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza CNG engine specs leaked ahead of probable launch?

    Jay Shah

    18,690 Views
    - Likely to continue with the same 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine

    -  Expected to put out 91bhp and 122Nm torque

    A few weeks back, the test mules of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire CNG variants were spotted testing. This was soon followed by an image on the web that suggested the specifications of the models, details of which can be read here. Similarly, a new spy image on the internet has now leaked the technical specifications of what could be a CNG derivative of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza SUV. 

    As per the leaked image, the 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine on the Vitara Brezza CNG guise will be tuned to produce 91bhp and 122Nm of torque. This is the same motor that does duties on the Ciaz, S-Cross, XL6, and the Ertiga. The CNG version with the same specification is currently on offer with the Ertiga. Presently, the petrol guise on the Brezza puts out 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque. It is coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. 

    Maruti Suzuki has six models in its S-CNG range – Eeco, Alto, Wagon R, Celerio, Ertiga, and S-Presso. With the carmaker’s strong turndown to diesel models, the lineup is expected to grow further with the addition of the Swift, Dzire, and Vitara Brezza CNG versions. 

    Recently, a test mule of the Tata Nexon CNG was also spied testing on public roads. In that case, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG and the Tata Nexon CNG could be the most affordable and economical compact SUVs in the future.

