Discounts up to Rs 57,500 on Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, S-Presso, and Vitara Brezza in August 2021

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships are offering huge discounts across the model range in August 2021. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts. The discounts are valid at Arena as well as Nexa dealerships.

Arena

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The Altro 800 is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The Vitara Brezza is available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Swift include a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The Dzire receives a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The Wagon R gets a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The Eeco is offered with a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000. There are no discounts on the Ertiga.

Nexa

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 7,500. The Ciaz is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 7,500.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno include a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Baleno is eligible for a cash discount of up to Rs 21,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. There are no discounts on the XL6.