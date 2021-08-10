CarWale
    Tata Harrier XTA+ variant launched in India at Rs 19.14 lakh

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Offers a six-speed automatic transmission and a panoramic sunroof

    - Available in regular and Dark option 

    Tata Motors has further expanded the Harrier product line up in the country with the launch of the new XTA+ variant. Tata Harrier XTA+ will be available in both regular and Dark options at Rs 19.14 lakh and Rs 19.34 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with a six-speed automatic transmission, both the trims also offer a panoramic sunroof. 

    The newly introduced XTA+ variant is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that generates 168bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed torque converter. In terms of features, the SUV offers push-button start, projector headlamps, auto headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers. Additionally, the SUV offers a dual-function LED DRLS, fully automatic temperature control, 17-inch alloy wheels, floating island seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with eight speakers (four speakers + four tweeters), Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, reverse parking camera, and more.

    In terms of safety, the SUV offers standard safety equipment in the form of dual front airbags, advanced ESP, fog lamps, and a reverse parking camera. The SUV continues to be based on the OMEGARC architecture, which is based on Land Rover's iconic D8 platform. Tata Motors recently introduced the Harrier Dark in the country. To learn more about it, click here.

    Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Srivatsa, Head - Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are ecstatic at the response received by the Harrier and the Safari. The sheer love of our customers has helped us attain the pole position in the high SUV segment. Keeping our customer’s requirement as the top most priority and in line with our New Forever philosophy of continuously updating our portfolio with new products and features, we are delighted to introduce the latest variants - The Harrier XTA+ and The Safari XTA+. Equipped with two of the most demanded features, these XTA+ variants will come equipped with a  six-speed automatic transmission providing an effortless driving experience and a panoramic sunroof with functionalities like global close, anti pinch and rain sensing closure to name a few.” 

    To learn more about the key differences between the Tata Harrier and the Hyundai Creta, watch the following video -

