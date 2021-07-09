Tata Harrier Dark edition first look

Introduction

Tata Harrier has been grabbing eyeballs in the Indian market since its debut in January 2019. In the same year, Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors went on to introduce the Harrier Dark edition in August. Least said, the Harrier Dark edition has received an impressive response in the country. Nearly two years later, Tata Motors has once again introduced the updated version of the Harrier Dark edition in the country. The changes in the updated Harrier Dark edition are worth mentioning and it is definitely a charmer as compared to the regular version.

The newly launched Tata Harrier Dark edition is available in top-three variants – XT+, XZ+, and the XZA+.

How is it on the outside?

As the Dark edition nomenclature suggests, the colour black is what enhances the character of this full-sized SUV. The company prefers calling it the new Oberon Black colour with a tinge of deep blue. Visually, the Harrier Dark edition does not get major design changes as compared to the standard model, however, the eyebrow-styled dual function DRLs and turn-indicators enhance the Dark edition theme. The headlight has retained the familiar projector and halogen combination. However, for freshness, the gloss black mesh grille now gets silver inserts.

Moving on to the sides, the chrome Harrier badging on the quarter glass has now been replaced with a Piano Black finish. Moreover, this new Piano Black finish can also be seen on the door handles and other key exterior elements. The 17-inch alloy wheels, which were once offered in its predecessor, have now been replaced with 18-inch Blackstone Alloy wheels.

As for the rear, the Harrier Dark edition gets a matte black Harrier lettering and black rear spoiler with a high mount stop lamp. The smoke black effect on the LED taillights and the shark fin antennae have been retained from the standard model. The all-black exterior accentuates the overall character of this stylish SUV.

How is it on the inside?

The all-black theme is carried forward to the interior as well. The Harrier Dark edition receives the Dark Chrome interior pack, wherein the regular chrome strip that runs across the dashboard has been replaced by a glossy black strip on the dashboard. Moreover, the seats and the roof are also offered in black colour. The Benecke Kaliko leatherette upholstery features Tri-Arrow perforation with deep blue undertones, which can be seen on the door pads and the seats, and are unique to the Harrier Dark edition. Additionally, the Tri-Arrow design can be seen on the gear knob as well and the front seat headrests get the ‘Dark’ embroidery.

Apart from cosmetic enhancements, there are no changes to the controls on the dashboard. The SUV continues to be offered with an 8.0-inch floating infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The AC vents have also received a dark chrome detailing to complement the overall theme.

Features like auto-dimming IRVMs, eight-way adjustable power seats, nine JBL speakers and amplifier, panoramic sunroof, and terrain response modes have been retained from the regular top-spec variants. In terms of safety, the Harrier Dark edition continues to get six airbags and advanced ESP with 14 add-on functionalities.

What’s under the hood?

Mechanically, the Harrier Dark edition continues to be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine which generates 168bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine can be had in either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic torque converter option.

Competition and pricing

In terms of pricing, the Harrier XT+ Dark edition costs an additional Rs 37,500. Whereas, the XZ+ Dark edition and the XZA+ Dark edition attract a premium of Rs 47,500 over the regular XZ+ and the XZA+ variants. The Harrier is significantly larger than its competitors, which include – Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV500, and the Hyundai Creta. With the launch of the new Harrier Dark edition, the competition is expected to get even stronger than before.

Summing it up, the Harrier Dark edition is a visual treat and with a marginal premium of up to Rs 47,500, the Harrier Dark edition is bound to emerge as a hot pick in the SUV segment. Overall, the fit and finish appear to be top-notch and it’s a thumbs up from my side!

Photos by - Kaustubh Gandhi