    Maserati to launch the Levante Hybrid in India later this year

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Maserati to launch the Levante Hybrid in India later this year

    The Italian luxury car marque Maserati is going to launch a hybrid variant of its first-ever SUV - the Levante Hybrid in India by the end of this year. It is the second Maserati to get a hybrid powertrain after the Ghibli Hybrid.

    Design

    To distinguish the Levante Hybrid from its standard variant Maserati has used some blue embellishment on the outside as well as inside.

    The Levante Hybrid gets blue brake callipers, blue inserts on the signature three air ducts and the Trident logo on the C-pillar. In addition to these electric-blue inserts, the automaker offers an exclusive Azzurro Astro metallic triple coat exterior paint that is available through Maserati Fuoriserie.

    Apart from that, this electrified Levante retains its overall design except for reworked headlights, taillights and grille as well as fresh 21-inch alloy wheels.

    Interior

    Maserati has also added blue colour accents on some parts of the cabin such as the blue seams of the seats.

    Moreover, there is a new 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen system and a fresh seven-inch digital instrument cluster. It also features connected car technology and wireless smartphone or smartwatch integration via the Maserati app.

    Other features include premium seat upholstery, multi-zone climate control and premium sound system.

    Engine and Transmission

    Maserati has paired a 48-volt hybrid to a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 330bhp and 450Nm of torque. This mild-hybrid system has made this Maserati SUV faster and more fuel-efficient than its pure ICE versions. It provides additional boost power and regenerates energy while braking.

    Moreover, Maserati has placed the battery in the rear of the vehicle for better weight distribution. The Levante hybrid achieves 0 to 100kmph in just six seconds and has a top speed of 240kmph.

    Once arrived in the country, this refreshed Levante Hybrid will take on the Porsche Cayenne, BMW X7, JLR Range Rover Sport and upcoming Audi Q7.

