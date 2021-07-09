Tata Motors rolls out exclusive finance schemes for passenger vehicles customers

- Finance offers introduced in collaboration with IndusInd Bank

- Can be availed for all passenger vehicles

Tata Motors in association with IndusInd Bank has introduced new finance schemes for all its potential passenger car buyers. Under this initiative, customers intending to purchase any Tata model can avail of special low EMI option for the initial months along with a series of convenience services.

The finance offer termed as the ‘Step Up’ scheme offers lowered EMI options starting from Rs 834 per lakh per month, depending upon the model. The EMI payments for the initial 3-6 months will remain at low rates only and this can be availed with non-income proof and flexible tenure options ranging from one to seven years, depending upon the vehicle and the variant. Additionally, up to 85 per cent funding of the ex-showroom price can be availed while buying the Harrier, Safari, or the Tigor whereas for the Altroz, Tiago, and the Nexon, customers can get up to 90 per cent funding.

Earlier this week, Tata Motors launched the Dark Edition of the Nexon, Altroz, Nexon EV, and the Harrier; more details of which can be read here. The Indian carmaker is also likely to increase the prices of its passenger vehicles this month and the model-wise new prices will be disclosed soon.

Commenting on the rollout of these finance schemes offers, Ramesh Dorairajan, Head Network Management and Trade Finance, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, said, “We, at Tata Motors, have always been committed to supporting our customers at all times. The recent Covid-19 upsurge has impacted everyone and to help our passenger car family in these challenging moments, we are delighted to be partnering with IndusInd Bank to roll out special finance schemes. This is in alignment with our constant effort to fast track the availability of safe personal mobility solutions to individuals and families at pocket friendly rates. We hope that these offers will boost customer morale and make the process of purchasing a car more convenient.”