CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Ford EcoSport Titanium variant gets new alloy wheels

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,418 Views
    Ford EcoSport Titanium variant gets new alloy wheels

    - Likely to be offered only on the Titanium petrol variant

    - Gets the same alloys as offered on the S variant.

    A few months back, Ford India introduced a new SE variant for the EcoSport for a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Also in the works is the facelift of the aging SUV that was recently spotted on test runs and you can read more about it here. A new update as per the spy shots on the web now suggest a new alloy wheel design for the mid-spec Titanium trim. 

    The alloy wheels spotted in the pictures reveal the Titanium trim with the same design as is offered on the top-spec ‘S’ trim. Until now, the Titanium, Titanium+, and SE variants managed with plain-looking seven-spoke alloy wheels. It is most likely that the new alloys are offered only with the Titanium petrol variant in order to keep the costs in check. Apart from this, there are no other exterior or interior upgrades for the SUV. 

    The EcoSport continues to be powered by 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the former produces 121bhp and 149Nm torque, the latter puts out 99bhp and torque of 215Nm. A five-speed manual gearbox is common for both versions and the six-speed automatic transmission is limited only with the gasoline engine. To know more about the Ford EcoSport, you can read our first-drive review here.

    Image Source

    Ford EcoSport Image
    Ford EcoSport
    ₹ 8.19 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Harrier Dark edition first look

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Ferrari Roma

    Ferrari Roma

    ₹ 3.76 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 15th July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • ford-cars
    • other brands
    Ford EcoSport

    Ford EcoSport

    ₹ 8.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Ford-Cars

    Ford EcoSport Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.61 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.93 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.26 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.52 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.67 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.14 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.34 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.17 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.81 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Ford EcoSport Titanium variant gets new alloy wheels