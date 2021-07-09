Ford EcoSport Titanium variant gets new alloy wheels

- Likely to be offered only on the Titanium petrol variant

- Gets the same alloys as offered on the S variant.

A few months back, Ford India introduced a new SE variant for the EcoSport for a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Also in the works is the facelift of the aging SUV that was recently spotted on test runs and you can read more about it here. A new update as per the spy shots on the web now suggest a new alloy wheel design for the mid-spec Titanium trim.

The alloy wheels spotted in the pictures reveal the Titanium trim with the same design as is offered on the top-spec ‘S’ trim. Until now, the Titanium, Titanium+, and SE variants managed with plain-looking seven-spoke alloy wheels. It is most likely that the new alloys are offered only with the Titanium petrol variant in order to keep the costs in check. Apart from this, there are no other exterior or interior upgrades for the SUV.

The EcoSport continues to be powered by 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the former produces 121bhp and 149Nm torque, the latter puts out 99bhp and torque of 215Nm. A five-speed manual gearbox is common for both versions and the six-speed automatic transmission is limited only with the gasoline engine. To know more about the Ford EcoSport, you can read our first-drive review here.

Image Source