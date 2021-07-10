Tata Nexon Dark edition first look

Introduction

Tata Nexon, a popular name in the compact SUV segment, is one of the four Dark edition models introduced in the country. Back in 2019, the Harrier SUV was the first model to be offered in the Dark edition trim. In view of the runaway success of the Dark theme in the Harrier, Tata Motors has now expanded the idea with the Nexon and the Nexon EV. Changes in the Nexon Dark edition are limited to cosmetic and feature updates, while mechanically it continues to be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options.

The Nexon Dark edition is available in XZ+, XZA+, XZ+ (O), and XZA+ (O) variants.

How is it on the outside?

The Nexon Dark edition is available in Atlas Black exterior colour. The vehicle gets a wide gloss black horizontal slat with the prominent Tata badge in the centre. The grille on the lower section of the bumper features a black Tri-Arrow pattern to further complement the dark theme. The silver insert in the fog lamp housing has been replaced with a glossy black insert. The headlamp unit is unchanged and the vehicle continues to be offered with features such as auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

As for sides, the Nexon Dark edition is highlighted by a Sonic Silver beltline that complements the black theme. The sub-four metre SUV rides on a set of 16-inch charcoal alloy wheels. The vehicle gets a ‘Dark’ mascot on the fenders to highlight the variant.

Moving over to the rear section, the Nexon Dark edition features a matte black Nexon lettering and Sonic Silver coloured applique between the taillights. The vehicle gets a body-coloured spoiler with high mounted stop lamp. Additionally, the vehicle also gets a wiper and defogger.

How is it on the inside?

Step inside and you are greeted by an all-black theme. The vehicle gets a Dark interior pack with a premium black Tri-Arrow dashboard panel. The Nexon Dark edition shares the feature highlights with the regular XZ+ variant and offers a floating seven-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, the vehicle also gets iRA connected car features. The Nexon Dark edition offers steering mounted controls and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster.

To distinguish the newly launched Nexon Dark edition from the regular model, the vehicle gets black leatherette seats with Tri-Arrow perforations and ‘Dark’ embroidery on the front headrests. The door panels also feature the Tri-Arrow theme. As the Nexon Dark edition is based on the top-spec variants, you also get an electric sunroof in addition to features such as cruise control and Electronic Stability Program. Tata Motors now offers a puncture kit as standard equipment in the Dark edition.

What’s under the hood?

The Nexon Dark Edition is available in both petro land diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron petrol engine generates 117bhp at 5,500rpm and 170Nm of torque between 1,750-4,000rpm. The 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine generates 107bhp at 4,000rpm and 260Nm of torque between 1,500-2,750rpm. The Nexon Dark edition is available in both six-speed manual and AMT options.

Competition and pricing

Tata Nexon competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and the Kia Sonet. While its competitors have been offering dual-tone colour options, Tata Motors takes things to the next level with the newly introduced Nexon Dark edition. The petrol Dark edition variants attract a premium of Rs 44,000, while the diesel Dark edition variants attract a premium of Rs 45,000 as compared to the regular variants.

The affordable price difference and unique styling elements are expected to work in favour of the Nexon Dark edition. Moreover, the Nexon Dark edition is likely to emerge as a key contributor to the company’s sales in the months to come.

Photos by: Kaustubh Gandhi