    New Ford EcoSport facelift begins testing in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Ford EcoSport facelift has been spotted for the very first time

    - The updated model could be launched in India by the end of the year

    Ford has begun testing the facelifted EcoSport in the country ahead of its launch that could take place by the end of the year. The EcoSport seen in the spy images here receives updates to its exterior design.

    The Ford EcoSport facelift test mule features a camouflaged fascia, and visible changes include new inverted L-shaped DRLs on the lower end of the bumper, circular fog lights, a redesigned front bumper, and what seems to be a new grille. Changes to the side profile of the model are limited to new alloy wheels. There is no camouflage at the rear and the design remains unchanged.

    Changes to the interior of the 2021 Ford EcoSport facelift remain unknown at the moment, although the model could receive new upholstery and an updated Sync 3 infotainment system. Under the hood, the sub-four metre SUV could be offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. A five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit could be carried over from the outgoing model. Stay tuned for updates.

