abSure - The dawn of a new disruptor

The Indian used car market has evolved drastically over the last few years. While every buyer today aspires for a new car, the combination of abnormally high inflation rates and low in-hand salaries has discouraged buyers from converting this aspiration into reality. This void between supply and demand is being addressed by the fast-growing pre-owned car market with more and more people now looking at buying used cars.

But, what happens when a used car starts giving you problems as soon as you drive it home? Will it be addressed by pre-owned car dealers? Well, as of now, most likely not. And this is just one of the many aspects that would put a buyer in a turmoil when buying a used car. What buyers really want is a hassle-free experience, a used car in excellent condition, transparent procedure and more importantly - the right price; all under one marketplace. Instead, they come across poorly maintained cars with fishy service history and service sales reports and all that at an exorbitant price with no guarantees.

To attend to these unmet demands and issues of used car buyers, CarWale has come up with an independent used car brand, called abSure - an abbreviation for Absolutely Sure. It is a classy tailor-made platform for pre-owned car buyers. abSure is an ingenious one-stop used-car-buying destination.

With the brand abSure, we target to touch the entire customer journey of a used car buyer from researching and checking the variety in different offers, exploring the widest range of products online to the point of “touch and feel” at our brand-new showrooms.

Well, can you call abSure a disruptor?

Yes, it is a real disruptor. abSure goes an extra mile and beyond. It has a tried and trusted rating system for used cars. Moreover, the brand also provides a seven-day car return and money refund service. When you buy a car from abSure and use it for a few days and realise that you're not satisfied with it, you can visit us within seven days and get a full refund. There will not be any kinds of haggles over it, period. Apart from that, non-certified used cars will also be sold at abSure showrooms.

All certified used cars sold at abSure will have a one year or 15,000km comprehensive warranty cover as standard. Quite marvellous, isn’t it? abSure pledges to provide used cars in mint condition and at a fair price that will undoubtedly endure for a few years without any worries. Your trust is paramount to abSure. The mechanics at abSure will find imperfection in the cars and if there is a part or accessory we cannot fix or is missing, abSure will inform you even before you purchase the car.

Are you looking to upgrade your car or want to buy your first one? abSure has a plethora of choices that can make your dream come true. Buying a used car has never been this easy or convenient as abSure offers options to buy a car from the comfort of your home or by visiting the brand’s modern showrooms. It is absolutely convenient.

A chain of used car showrooms guarantees used cars in excellent condition that have not been tampered with and come straight from the sellers without any intervention by a middleman. The brand assures to provide cars with proper service and insurance history while also guaranteeing to do 167-point rigorous checks on the cars. The abSure mechanic will check each corner of the car including engine, transmission and other antiquated areas. If the abSure mechanic finds one of the mechanicals is not functional or needs replacement, we will swap it with a genuine new part. Therefore, cars bought at abSure are just like new.

Buying a car in India is an emotion and occasion rather than just a formality of making a car purchase. abSure is an aspirational brand that promises to listen to buyers and to make your used car buying journey memorable. abSure is absolutely sure about the quality of our used cars and can demonstrate that by comparing them to a new car. You would be perplexed by which is which as there would hardly be any difference. abSure also promises to offer the best interest rate on pre-owned cars.

abSure is based on fundamental principles: abSure is Superb - Seven-day money-back guarantee. No questions asked. abSure is Sure - 167-point certified total quality check. abSure is Secure - Zero-accident and no-tamper assurance. abSure is Smart - 15,000km comprehensive warranty.

abSure cares for everyone. If someone wants to sell their car to abSure we promise to make a payment for the car within 24 hours to the seller post-inspection. The sellers have our word to get the right price for their car.

abSure is an innovator. abSure is a disruptor. abSure will not stop here; the ultimate ambition is to have abSure showrooms across India and become the most trusted brand in the country with your support.