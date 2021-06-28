CarWale
    New Skoda Kushaq launched in India; prices start at Rs 10.50 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    27,203 Views
    - The Skoda Kushaq is available in three variants and five colours

    - Bookings for the model have commenced today

    The 2021 Skoda Kushaq has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model is offered with two engine options, across three variants, and five colours. We have driven the Kushaq, and to read our review, click here.

    Skoda Kushaq Front View

    The Skoda Kushaq is available in five colours that include Honey Orange, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Reflex Silver, and Candy White. The former two colours are offered exclusively for the Indian market. Customers can choose from three variants including, Active, Ambition, and Style.

    Skoda Kushaq Left Rear Three Quarter

    Exterior highlights of the new Skoda Kushaq include LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a butterfly grille with black vertical slats and chrome surround, fog lights, contrast coloured skid plates, silver roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler, shark-fin antenna, rear washer and wiper, Skoda lettering on the tail-gate, and rear bumper-mounted reflectors.

    Skoda Kushaq Dashboard

    Inside, the Skoda Kushaq comes equipped with an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a two-spoke steering wheel, wireless charging, ambient lighting, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink. The model gets safety features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rear view camera, multi-collision brake assist, traction control, hill-hold control, ESC, and TPMS.

    Powertrain options on the Skoda Kushaq include a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 113bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard, while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit can be had as options with the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre versions, respectively.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Skoda Kushaq (ex-showroom):

    Kushaq 1.0 6-MT Active: Rs 10.50 lakh

    Kushaq 1.0 6-MT Ambition: Rs 12.80 lakh

    Kushaq 1.0 6-AT Ambition: Rs 14.20 lakh

    Kushaq 1.0 6-MT Style: Rs 14.60 lakh

    Kushaq 1.0 6-AT Style: Rs 15.80 lakh

    Kushaq 1.5 6-MT Style: Rs 16.20 lakh

    Kushaq 1.5 7-DSG Style: Rs 17.60 lakh

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.50 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
