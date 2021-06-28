Tata Tiago XT (O) variant prices start at Rs 5.48 lakh

- Positioned between the XE and XT trims

- Priced Rs 47,900 more over the base XE trim

Tata Motors has introduced a new XT (O) variant for the Tiago hatchback with a price tag of Rs 5.48 lakh (ex-showroom). To be available only with a five-speed manual transmission, the new XT(O) trim is stationed between the base XE and mid XT trims.

The new XT (O) trim is priced merely Rs 15,000 lower than the XT trim and Rs 47,900 more than the XE trim. When compared to the XE, the XT(O) offers wheel caps for the 14-inch steel rims, body-coloured door handles, and ORVMs with LED turn indicators. Inside, it gets interior lamps, speed-sensing door lock, follow-me-home headlamps, IRVM, front and rear power windows, remote keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, four speakers, and steering mounted controls. The black piano finish on the steering wheel and around the infotainment system is now offered from the XT(O) trim.

As against the higher XT trim, it misses out on an infotainment system and a rear parking camera. However, these can be opted as accessories by the customers from the dealerships.

The engine specifications for the new XT(O) trim remain unchanged with the 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 84bhp and 113nm of torque that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The five-speed AMT unit is available only with the XT, XZ, and XZ+ trims.