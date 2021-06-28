CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Tiago XT (O) variant prices start at Rs 5.48 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    808 Views
    Tata Tiago XT (O) variant prices start at Rs 5.48 lakh

    - Positioned between the XE and XT trims 

    - Priced Rs 47,900 more over the base XE trim

    Tata Motors has introduced a new XT (O) variant for the Tiago hatchback with a price tag of Rs 5.48 lakh (ex-showroom). To be available only with a five-speed manual transmission, the new XT(O) trim is stationed between the base XE and mid XT trims.

    The new XT (O) trim is priced merely Rs 15,000 lower than the XT trim and Rs 47,900 more than the XE trim. When compared to the XE, the XT(O) offers wheel caps for the 14-inch steel rims, body-coloured door handles, and ORVMs with LED turn indicators. Inside, it gets interior lamps, speed-sensing door lock, follow-me-home headlamps, IRVM, front and rear power windows, remote keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, four speakers, and steering mounted controls. The black piano finish on the steering wheel and around the infotainment system is now offered from the XT(O) trim. 

    As against the higher XT trim, it misses out on an infotainment system and a rear parking camera. However, these can be opted as accessories by the customers from the dealerships. 

    The engine specifications for the new XT(O) trim remain unchanged with the 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 84bhp and 113nm of torque that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The five-speed AMT unit is available only with the XT, XZ, and XZ+ trims.

    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata Tiago
    ₹ 5.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Citroën partners with CarWale for last-mile delivery
     Next 
    New Skoda Kushaq launched in India; prices start at Rs 10.50 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - June 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.20 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tiago Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 5.93 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.10 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.56 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.95 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.93 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.69 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.83 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.90 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.56 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Tiago XT (O) variant prices start at Rs 5.48 lakh