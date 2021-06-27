Skoda Enyaq EV done up in Sportline trim

- Characteristic Sportline changes to the EV both inside and out

- Available with three output across three versions

Skoda loves their Sportline versions. And so undoubtedly, the latest offering from the Mlada Boleslav was bound to be painted in the sporty trim, so what if it’s an EV. Skoda Enyaq EV does look suitably handsome in the sporty Sportline trim.

With the Sportline badge comes blacked-out highlights, larger wheel size, lowered and stiffer chassis, carbon-fibre and Alcantara swathed interior, and bucket seats. And the Enyaq Sportline is no different. The electric SUV gets 20-inch Vega alloy wheels in anthracite finish or the 21-inch Betria done in all-black. The full-LED Matrix headlamps come as standard in the Sportline trim with the optional ‘Crystal Face’ lights with 131 LEDs illuminating the grille's vertical slats and horizontal trim.

On the inside, the Sportline-specific changes include black sports seats wrapped in Suedia microfibre and leather with grey piping. The dashboard is upholstered in black leather-style fabric with a carbon-effect finish seen all around. Also, the aluminium pedal covers are a must-have for the Sportline trim. Other driver-assist and safety hardware available in the standard Enyaq are carried over as well.

Available in iV 60, iV80 and iV 80x trims, the Sportline version of the Enyaq makes 177bhp (132kW), 201bhp (150kW) and 261bhp (195kW) output respectively. The 80x has a two-motor setup making it AWD. Adding to its sportier stance is the 15mm lowered ride height at the front and 10mm at the rear. Skoda claims that thanks to its model-specific sports chassis, the Enyaq Sportline iV claims to “handle fast corners more dynamically and with less roll”. Other EV traits like regenerative braking are slightly enhanced as well.

The Skoda Enyaq iV Sportline is already on sale in the UK with prices starting at 39,900 pounds. Now we look forward to the full-blown Enyaq vRS.