    New Skoda Kushaq to be launched in India tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,189 Views
    - The Skoda Kushaq will be available with two engine options 

    - The model will be offered in three variants including Active, Ambition, and Style

    Skoda Auto India is all set to launch the Kushaq compact SUV in the country tomorrow. The model will be available with two engine options across three variants. We have driven the Kushaq and you can read our detailed review here.

    Engine options on the new Skoda Kushaq will include a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 109bhp and 175Nm of torque, as well as a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit will be standard, while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit will be offered with the 1.0-TSI and 1.5-TSI versions, respectively. Deliveries of the 1.5-litre version will begin in August, details of which are available here.

    On the outside, the 2021 Skoda Kushaq will feature the signature butterfly grille with black vertical slats and a chrome surround, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, fog lights, contrast coloured skid plates, 17-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, an integrated rear spoiler, wraparound LED tail lights, Skoda lettering on the tail gate, a shark fin antenna, and a rear washer and wiper.

    Inside, the upcoming Skoda Kushaq will come equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink, a sunroof, a two-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, cruise control, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, and a cooled glovebox. The model will receive safety features in the form of six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS, hill hold control, rear view camera, traction control, rear parking sensors, and multi-collision brake assist.

    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
