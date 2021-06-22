CarWale
    Skoda Kushaq 1.5-TSI variant deliveries to begin in August 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Skoda Kushaq will be launched in India on 28 June

    - The model will be available with two powertrains across three variants

    Skoda Auto India is all set to launch the Kushaq in the country on 28 June, 2021. Prices for the model will be announced next week, which is also when official bookings for the compact SUV will begin.

    Zac Hollis, Director of Skoda India, has now confirmed the delivery timelines for the new Kushaq. The model is available across three variants, details of which are available here. The model will be offered with two powertrains that include a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine, deliveries of which will begin in last week of June 2021 and the first week of August 2021, respectively.

    Skoda has commenced production of the Kushaq SUV, details of which can be read here. Feature highlights of the model will include LED DRLs and LED headlamps, the signature butterfly grille with black vertical slats and a chrome surround, contrast coloured skid plates, fog lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, a two-spoke steering wheel, sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink, cruise control, ambient lighting, six airbags, and TPMS.

    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.00 - 18.00 Lakh
