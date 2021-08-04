Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG and Swift CNG specs leaked ahead of launch?

- Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG and Dzire CNG could produce 70bhp and 95Nm of torque

- The model was recently spotted testing in India

Last week, spy images shared on the web hinted at what could be a CNG version of the Maruti Suzuki Swift that was spotted during a public road test in the country, details of which are available here. The test mule was spied with an emission testing kit at the rear.

Now, an image shared on the web suggests that the specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG and Dzire CNG have been leaked. The Swift and the Dzire, which are powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine, are expected to remain same in terms of engine specs for the CNG variant as well.

As per the leaked image, the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG and Dzire CNG would be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 81bhp and 113Nm of torque while the CNG mode would allow the model to produce 70bhp and 95Nm of torque.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift in its petrol-only avatar is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. The CNG version produces 8bhp and 18Nm of torque less than the regular petrol version.