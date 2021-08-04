Maruti Suzuki logs domestic sale of 1,36,500 units in July 2021; observes 36 per cent Y-o-Y growth

- 36.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in domestic sales witnessed

- Export of vehicles stood at 21,224 units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has posted a total sales figure of 1,62,462 units in July 2021. Observing a positive trend in sales, the carmaker dispatched 1,36,500 units in the domestic market. A total of 21,224 units were exported to the global markets whereas sales to other OEMs stood at 4,738 units. Overall, the domestic sales were up by eight per cent as compared to the business done in June 2021.

In the passenger vehicles category, the mini and compact segment that comprises the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, and Ignis recorded 89,953-unit sales. The sales for the Ciaz mid-size sedan grew from 602 units in June 2021 to 1,450 units in the previous month. Talking about the utility vehicles and vans (Gypsy, Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and Eeco), the sales stood at 42,329 units, which is almost 53 per cent more than the numbers in the same period last year. The total passenger sales by the company in India were 1,33,732 units.

Besides the passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki sold 2,768 units of its Super Carry commercial vehicle. The sales to OEMs also observed a positive surge from a mere 1,307 units last year to 4,738 units in July 2021.

Apart from this, the carmaker is gearing up to launch the new-generation Celerio hatchback. Expected to be launched in the coming months, the new model was recently spotted during a TVC shoot in vibrant red and blue exterior shade. To know more about it, click here. Maruti Suzuki has also hiked the prices of the Swift and other CNG models in the lineup by up to Rs 15,000 and you can know the model-wise new prices here.