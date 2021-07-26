Maruti Suzuki Swift prices hiked by up to 15,000; new variant-wise prices revealed

- Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike on select models in July 2021

- The company has hiked the prices owing to an increase in various input costs

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike for select models in its range, including the Swift and the entire CNG vehicle portfolio, details of which are available here. The company added that the hike of up to Rs 15,000 would vary for each vehicle.

Now, we have got our hands on the new prices of the Maruti Suzuki Swift. The Zxi Plus AMT dual-tone variant receives the smallest hike of Rs 1,000, followed by the Lxi variant, prices of which have been increased by Rs 8,000.

All other variants of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, including the Vxi, Vxi AMT, Zxi, Zxi AMT, Zxi Plus, Zxi Plus dual-tone, and Zxi Plus AMT have witnessed a uniform increase of Rs 15,000. The price hike, according to the carmaker, was attributed to the increase in various input costs.