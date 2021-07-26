CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki Swift prices hiked by up to 15,000; new variant-wise prices revealed

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    884 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Swift prices hiked by up to 15,000; new variant-wise prices revealed

    - Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike on select models in July 2021

    - The company has hiked the prices owing to an increase in various input costs

    Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike for select models in its range, including the Swift and the entire CNG vehicle portfolio, details of which are available here. The company added that the hike of up to Rs 15,000 would vary for each vehicle.

    Now, we have got our hands on the new prices of the Maruti Suzuki Swift. The Zxi Plus AMT dual-tone variant receives the smallest hike of Rs 1,000, followed by the Lxi variant, prices of which have been increased by Rs 8,000.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    All other variants of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, including the Vxi, Vxi AMT, Zxi, Zxi AMT, Zxi Plus, Zxi Plus dual-tone, and Zxi Plus AMT have witnessed a uniform increase of Rs 15,000. The price hike, according to the carmaker, was attributed to the increase in various input costs.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.81 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Nexon spied testing; is it the CNG variant?
     Next 
    Lamborghini to launch a new variant of the Urus in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons
    youtube-icon

    2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

    ByCarWale Team07 Nov 2019
    373878 Views
    363 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    ₹ 1.18 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - July 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 5.97 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.86 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.12 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.49 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.86 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.92 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.52 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.54 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.48 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons
    youtube-icon

    2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

    ByCarWale Team07 Nov 2019
    373878 Views
    363 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Swift prices hiked by up to 15,000; new variant-wise prices revealed