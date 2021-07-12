CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki announces price hike for Swift and CNG cars

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Maruti Suzuki said the price hike will be applicable with immediate effect

    - The company has hiked prices by up to Rs 15,000

    Last month, Maruti Suzuki had confirmed that the company would hike the prices of its models from the next quarter. Now, the carmaker has hiked the prices of all its CNG-powered models as well as the Swift by up to Rs 15,000.

    The price hike, which has been attributed to an increase in various input costs, is applicable with immediate effect. The brand has added that the price hike for all other models in the product range shall be intimated soon.

    In June 2021, Maruti Suzuki manufactured more than 1.65 lakh vehicles, and you can read all about it here. The company is also offering a wide range of discounts on various models, and to know more, click here.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.73 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
