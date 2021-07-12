Maruti Suzuki announces price hike for Swift and CNG cars

- Maruti Suzuki said the price hike will be applicable with immediate effect

- The company has hiked prices by up to Rs 15,000

Last month, Maruti Suzuki had confirmed that the company would hike the prices of its models from the next quarter. Now, the carmaker has hiked the prices of all its CNG-powered models as well as the Swift by up to Rs 15,000.

The price hike, which has been attributed to an increase in various input costs, is applicable with immediate effect. The brand has added that the price hike for all other models in the product range shall be intimated soon.

