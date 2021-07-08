CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Discounts up to Rs 50,000 on Maruti Suzuki Alto, S-Presso, and Baleno in July 2021

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    739 Views
    Discounts up to Rs 50,000 on Maruti Suzuki Alto, S-Presso, and Baleno in July 2021

    A few Maruti Suzuki dealerships in the country are offering huge benefits across Arena and Nexa dealerships in the month of July 2021. These offers are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

    Arena

    The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Alto are available with a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, each. The Alto also receives a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The Swift is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The Vitara Brezza can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

    Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Dzire include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The Wagon R is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

    The Maruti Suzuki Eeco can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Benefits on the Celerio are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of 3,000.

    Nexa

    The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The S-Cross is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 7,500.

    Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 7,500. The Ignis can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. There are no offers on the XL6.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 5.97 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Alcazar to be equipped with JK Tyres
     Next 
    Video Review: Hyundai Alcazar Diesel AT, Better than the Tata Safari?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons
    youtube-icon

    2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

    ByCarWale Team07 Nov 2019
    368387 Views
    355 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M5

    BMW M5

    ₹ 1.62 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    1stJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 15th July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.94 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.32 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.58 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.99 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.99 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.02 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.89 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.59 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.57 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons
    youtube-icon

    2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

    ByCarWale Team07 Nov 2019
    368387 Views
    355 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Discounts up to Rs 50,000 on Maruti Suzuki Alto, S-Presso, and Baleno in July 2021