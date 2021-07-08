Discounts up to Rs 50,000 on Maruti Suzuki Alto, S-Presso, and Baleno in July 2021

A few Maruti Suzuki dealerships in the country are offering huge benefits across Arena and Nexa dealerships in the month of July 2021. These offers are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

Arena

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Alto are available with a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, each. The Alto also receives a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The Swift is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The Vitara Brezza can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Dzire include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The Wagon R is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Benefits on the Celerio are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of 3,000.

Nexa

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The S-Cross is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 7,500.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 7,500. The Ignis can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. There are no offers on the XL6.