    BMW reveals blacked-out limited editions for X5, X6, and X7

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    494 Views
    BMW reveals blacked-out limited editions for X5, X6, and X7

    -         Black Vermilion Plus and Frozen Black Editions

    -         May be offered in India as well at a later date

    

    BMW is spicing up its range with newer models debuting every few weeks. But what about the offerings that’ve been around for a couple of years now? Of course, the simple answer is – limited editions. The three top-tier SUVs in the Bavarian line-up are now introduced in all-black editions – X5 and X6 in Black Vermilion and X7 in the Frozen Black.

    

    One special highlight of the X5 and X6’s Vermilion Edition is the colour interplay of black and red – where the all-black bodyshell is garnished with a red finished kidney grille. 

    

    Its effective contrast is accentuated further with the BMW Individual matte black metallic body paint. And on the X6, the kidney grille also glows up making it even funkier (or more ghastly, whichever way you see it).

    

    Other highlights on the Vermilion Edition includes Shadow Line pack with laser lights, M-specific inserts on the exterior, 22-inch double-spoke 742M alloy wheels, red gloss brake callipers, Alcantara-Anthracite swathed cabin, and black piano finished inserts. There’s the glass-finished iDrive controller along with aluminium inlays and Merino-black leather too. 

    

    Jumping to the X7 Frozen Black edition, the flagship gets a different shade of BMW Individual black paint with a frozen metallic finish seen on all the Frozen Editions before. It’s garnished with M Sport callipers, 22-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels in high gloss finish, and a combined M Sport Package and M Shadow Line with extended options.

    

    All three special editions will be available with all engine options when they will go on sale in August 2021 in the international markets. India introduction is also anticipated but we’ll have to wait a bit longer for that.

    
    BMW X7 Image
    BMW X7
    ₹ 95.84 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
