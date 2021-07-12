CarWale
    New Citroen C21 compact SUV India launch confirmed for 2022

    Jay Shah

    763 Views
    - Likely to be offered with a petrol powertrain only

    - To be built locally in India

    Citroen India, after making its debut in India with the C5 Aircross in April this year, now seems to eye the lucrative sub-four-metre compact SUV segment. Slated to be launched in India in 2022, the new model could be the Citroen C3 compact SUV that is codenamed C21. The model is already on test runs in India and you can know more about it here.

    A few months back, the design of the C3 SUV was leaked online through a set of scale model images. Based on those pictures, it is evident that the C3 will have the same offbeat design as its elder sibling, the C5 Aircross. The split headlamp setup, squared-off elements on the bumpers and the side body, and contrast colour combination on the roof and ORVMs along with a swirl-type design for the alloy wheels give it a distinct look. 

    The C21 will be built on the brand’s Compact Modular Platform (CMP) and will be heavily localised and Indianised to make it affordable and compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, and the Mahindra XUV300. While the C5 Aircross will help Citroen establish a strong foothold in the country, the C21 compact SUV will be aimed at bringing in strong sales.

    Mechanically, the C21 is likely to get a 1.2-litre petrol engine coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. While an automatic transmission is also on the cards, the compact SUV is unlike to get a diesel powertrain. 

    Citroen C5 Aircross Image
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    ₹ 29.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
