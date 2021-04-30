CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Citroen C3 Aircross spotted testing sans camouflage

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,296 Views
    Citroen C3 Aircross spotted testing sans camouflage

    - Expected to be launched later this year

    - Will be a sub-four metre compact SUV

    Citroen had launched its debut model – the C5 Aircross in India early this month with a starting price of Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, in a bid to adhere to its commitments, the French carmaker has begun working on its second India-bound model that is likely to be the C3 Aircross. 

    The uncamouflaged images reveal the prototype spotted on the Indian roads that appears to be smaller in dimensions than the C5 Aircross and could be the brand’s key to the popular compact SUV segment. Expected to be under four metre in length, the test mule gets the same family design with a split-headlamp setup. The daytime running lights are placed across the bonnet line while the square-shaped headlamps are mounted on the bumper. The fore and aft silver skid plates with a three-box design surrounded by the cladding go well with the boxy appearance of the SUV. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The steel rims indicate a lower mid-spec model being tested. Other exterior highlights include black roof rails, a rear wiper, and thick plastic cladding around the wheel arches. The taillamps on the test car are a single box-type unit with black inserts on the boot. The tailgate extends all the way to the bumper hinting at a large opening and low loading sill. 

    The carmaker already produces the 1.2-litre petrol engine and the six-speed gearbox in India that could make its way in the SUV. The C3 Aircross, when launched in India, will have to prove its worth against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WR-V, Ford EcoSport, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger. With almost all the OEMs marking their presence in the segment, Citroen has a long way to go. 

    Image Source

    Citroen C5 Aircross Image
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    ₹ 29.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Citroen
    • C5 Aircross
    • Citroen C5 Aircross
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    The New 992 Series 911 GT3 appears on Porsche India website
     Next 
    Hyundai Mobis offers discounts up to 15 per cent under Hyundai Mobility Membership Program

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 5.45 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 29.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen C5 Aircross Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 36.24 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 37.77 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 35.57 Lakh
    Pune₹ 36.24 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 35.98 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 33.36 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 36.24 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 33.40 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 33.88 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen C3 Aircross spotted testing sans camouflage