Citroen C3 Aircross spotted testing sans camouflage

- Expected to be launched later this year

- Will be a sub-four metre compact SUV

Citroen had launched its debut model – the C5 Aircross in India early this month with a starting price of Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, in a bid to adhere to its commitments, the French carmaker has begun working on its second India-bound model that is likely to be the C3 Aircross.

The uncamouflaged images reveal the prototype spotted on the Indian roads that appears to be smaller in dimensions than the C5 Aircross and could be the brand’s key to the popular compact SUV segment. Expected to be under four metre in length, the test mule gets the same family design with a split-headlamp setup. The daytime running lights are placed across the bonnet line while the square-shaped headlamps are mounted on the bumper. The fore and aft silver skid plates with a three-box design surrounded by the cladding go well with the boxy appearance of the SUV.

The steel rims indicate a lower mid-spec model being tested. Other exterior highlights include black roof rails, a rear wiper, and thick plastic cladding around the wheel arches. The taillamps on the test car are a single box-type unit with black inserts on the boot. The tailgate extends all the way to the bumper hinting at a large opening and low loading sill.

The carmaker already produces the 1.2-litre petrol engine and the six-speed gearbox in India that could make its way in the SUV. The C3 Aircross, when launched in India, will have to prove its worth against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WR-V, Ford EcoSport, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger. With almost all the OEMs marking their presence in the segment, Citroen has a long way to go.

Image Source