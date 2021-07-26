Lamborghini to launch a new variant of the Urus in India

Lamborghini India is preparing to launch another variant of its super-fast Urus SUV in India in a couple of months. Introduced in 2018, the Urus SUV marked a sales of fifty units within a year of launch. Moreover, Lamborghini recently brought the Urus Pearl Capsule to the country and now it is planning to showcase another version that is likely to be the Urus Graphite Capsule. Meanwhile, this new variant is expected to arrive here with some flashy exterior paint options and also a few new interior colours.

At the moment, Lamborghini India expects that demand for luxury and sports cars will grow significantly, but the figures would not be the same as in 2018 when the demand for sports cars was at its peak. Having said that, Lamborghini India has set a sales goal for 2021 and it has already accomplished over fifty per cent of its sales target for the first half of this year.

Furthermore, as everyone would have learned, Lamborghini is going to electrify all three models namely Aventador, Urus and Huracán by 2024. Potentially in 2025, it will also introduce a pure electric sports car and the carmaker intends to bring these Lamborghini models to India. Presently, Lamborghini India retails the Aventador, Huracán and the Urus in the country. The brand also recently launched the Huracán Evo Spyder RWD, Urus Pearl Capsule and Huracán STO here.

The Italian carmaker does not intend to expand its dealer network in the country due to existing showrooms that sufficiently meet the current demand for their sports cars. Besides, Lamborghini has also refurbished its showrooms and service centres across the country.