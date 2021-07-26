Mercedes-Benz EQXX teases a record range of close to 1000 kilometres

- 620 miles on a single charge

- Concept car should be showcased next year

Mercedes-Benz has established the EQ sub-brand for its upcoming all-electric line-up. This also means it is a new vertical for the German carmaker to aim and set newer benchmarks while it’s still ahead in the game. And so the upcoming EQ Concept is claiming to have an electric driving range of 620 miles on a single charge (approx. 997 kilometres).

Developed alongside the Mercedes’ Formula 1 team, the EQXX concept in the teaser looks as futuristic as the Vision Gran Turismo Concept showcased back in 2013. To debut next year, the EQXX is a study in aerodynamics that will benefit all future EQ EVs. Although it won’t employ a massive battery pack to enable the claimed driving range, it will surely have a higher energy density system.

To achieve a higher range from a compact battery pack, it will have a Cd lower than the EQS’ 0.2 which will help the EQXX to be as slippery as a car can be. That’s where the F1 expertise will come in handy. No more technical details are revealed by Mercedes-Benz except for the fact that the battery pack in the EQXX will power a future compact model.

It’s clear that the EQXX won’t go into production. But there’d be some interesting things to take note of from this upcoming EQ Concept that’s set to make a premiere in 2022.