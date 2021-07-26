CarWale
    670bhp Audi RS Q E-Tron debuts as 2022 Dakar Rally contender

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    330 Views
    670bhp Audi RS Q E-Tron debuts as 2022 Dakar Rally contender

    -         Electrified powertrain fed by TFSI motor

    -         50kW battery pack weighing just 370kgs

    Audi is marking its debut to the illustrious Dakar Rally Championship next year with this – the RS Q E-Tron. Built ground-up, this all-new Dakar machine has a gasoline motor but it works as a range extender for the electric powertrain. The TFSI motor is sourced from the DTM race car, while the electric motors are taken from the Formula E racer.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The total claimed output of the powertrain is set at 500kW (around 670bhp). Other details of the powertrain mention that the 2.0-litre petrol engine works in the efficient range between 4,500 and 6,000rpm with the specific consumption of the system is below 200 grams per kWh. The battery pack weighs around 370 kilograms and has an output of 50kW.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Audi says, only minor modifications had to be made to use Formula E’s powertrain for use in the Dakar Rally. There’s only one forward gear in the RS Q E-Tron. And the front and rear axles are not mechanically connected either. The torque distribution between the axles is controlled by software and creates a virtual and freely configurable centre differential.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Appearance-wise, the Dakar contender looks the part with open fenders, massive tyres, minimalistic body panels, and a contrast roof-mounted air-intake and Formula-E type aero-fin. The square intake upfront instead of a grille looks peculiar while the sleek headlamps and taillamps look is unlike any other Audi. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Testing has already commenced for the RS Q E-Tron. An intensive test program and the first test entries at cross-country rallies will be carried on until the end of the year.

    Right Front Three Quarter
    Audi e-tron Image
    Audi e-tron
    ₹ 99.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Audi e-tron Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.06 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.06 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.07 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.06 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.10 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.11 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.10 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.06 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.13 Crore

