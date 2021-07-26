CarWale
    Tata Nexon spied testing; is it the CNG variant?

    Jay Shah

    - Nexonis presently available in petrol, diesel, and electric guise

    - Spotted testing with an emission testing kit

    Since the onset of 2021, Tata Motors has had an eventful year starting with the launch of the Tata Altroz i-Turbo variant followed by the Safari and most recently being the Dark Edition range. The Nexon SUV is the most versatile model in the lineup that is available in petrol, diesel, as well as in the electric alternative. And now, there could be a fourth one joining the pack in the form of a CNG version. 

    Although not confirmed, the recent spy shots of the Nexon SUV fitted with an emission testing kit suggest a CNG version of the compact SUV under development. Tata has already confirmed the launch of CNG-powered models in FY2021-22 and based on the various sightings of the Tiago and Tigor test mules at the CNG filling stations, these two models are likely to debut for the Indian carmaker in the affordable segment. To know more about it, click here.

    The Tata Nexon petrol is powered by a 1.2-litre motor that generates 118bhp and 170Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed AMT unit. For the CNG guise, Tata Motors is likely to continue with the same engine. However, there could be a change in output figures. 

