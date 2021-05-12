Tata Tiago CNG variant spied undisguised ahead of launch

- Tata Tiago CNG variant launch could be right around the corner

- The model is expected to be offered in the mid-spec trims

Tata Motors continues testing the CNG variant of the Tiago, as per new spy images shared on the web. The spy images reveal an uncamouflaged unit of the model, hinting that the launch of the variant could be right around the corner.

Tata Motors is likely to offer the Tiago CNG in the mid-spec trims of the hatchback. Under the hood, the model will be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission will be standard, while the AMT unit cannot be ruled out at the moment.

The Tata Tiago CNG variant test-mule did not sport any visual changes compared to the regular variants, hence we expect the same level of kit to be offered as the standard model. Once launched the Tiago CNG will rival the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Hyundai Santro, and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Image Source