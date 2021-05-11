Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace facelift to be unveiled tomorrow

- To receive subtle cosmetic updates

- Cabin to be equipped with new features

A few days back, Volkswagen released the first teaser image of the Tiguan Allspace facelift SUV. The three-row SUV that made its debut in 2017 is now due to receive its first mid-life update. On the lines of the recently revealed Tiguan facelift, the Allspace will receive subtle cosmetic changes, a digital cockpit, and connected features.

On the outside, the Allspace will get a redesigned set of LED headlamps and tail lamps. Apart from that we also expect the German carmaker to tweak the front grille and bumpers for a fresh look. The alloys could also benefit from a new design. Apart from these handful of changes, the overall silhouette of this long version is likely to remain the same.

Inside the cabin, Volkswagen may equip the SUV with an all-digital instrument cluster and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with an updated interface and added connectivity features. Apart from that, features like leather upholstery, ambient lighting, illuminated gear knob, multi-function steering wheel, and touch control buttons for the HVAC system could flow in from the smaller sibling.

Volkswagen has not divulged any details as to the powertrain and transmission of the upcoming Allspace but we expect it to be the same as on the older model. More details of the model will be known at the global premiere tomorrow.