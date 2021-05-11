CarWale
    Subaru names its upcoming electric SUV Solterra; jointly developed with Toyota

    Sagar Bhanushali

    - New electric SUV to go on sale by the middle of next year. 

    - Target markets include Japan, the United States, Canada, Europe and China. 

    Subaru today has announced that its all-new global electric SUV will be named Solterra and it is scheduled to go on sale in 2022. The vehicle is Subaru’s all-electric C-segment SUV and it will be the first Subaru vehicle to be built on the battery electric vehicle (BEV) dedicated e-Subaru Global Platform.  

    The e-Subaru Global platform, which has been jointly-developed by Subaru and Toyota, is expected to roll out various types of EVs efficiently by combining multiple modules and components, such as the front, center and rear of a vehicle. While the two companies have brought together their knowledge to create a completely new platform, Subaru has aimed to realise superior passive safety and vehicle stability, which Subaru has always been pursuing, also in this BEV dedicated platform.  

    Not only the platform, the Solterra has also been jointly-developed by Subaru and Toyota, and wide range of collaboration includes product planning, design and performance evaluation. In this development, the two companies have combined their respective strengths, such as Subaru’s all-wheel-drive technology and Toyota’s electrification technology, to create a new SUV with attributes that only an all-electric vehicle can offer.  

    The upcoming Solterra will be joining the line of SUVs that includes the Ascent, Outback, Forester and the XV. It will go on sale by the middle of 2022 in the markets including Japan, the United States, Canada, Europe and China.  

    Subaru J10
    Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace facelift to be unveiled tomorrow
    Tata Motors extends warranty and free service period for owners

    Kia Seltos

    Isuzu MU-X

    Hyundai Alcazar

