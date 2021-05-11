CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Motors extends warranty and free service period for owners

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    578 Views
    Tata Motors extends warranty and free service period for owners

    - The warranty and free service period of Tata passenger cars has been extended to 30 June, 2021

    - The company recently announced a price hike across the model range

    Due to the ongoing lockdown across the country, Tata Motors, has announced that the customers whose warranty and free service period (not kms) are due to expire between 1 April, 2021 and 3 May, 2021, will be extended till 30, June 2021. 

    Tata Motors had recently announced that it has set in motion a comprehensive ‘Business Agility Plan’ to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers, and suppliers. The carmaker also announced a price hike, and to get all the details and updated prices, click here.

    Speaking on the occasion, Dimple Mehta, Head, Customer Care (Domestic and IB), PVBU, Tata Motors, said, “The COVID-19 upsurge has led to restrictions on movements and customers across the country are unable to bring or send their vehicles to our authorized service centres for scheduled maintenance or repairs. Hence a challenge when warranty and free service periods as per policy norms get expired during the ongoing lockdown. We are committed to our customers and are offering them utmost support in these tough times by extending their warranty and free service period till 30 June 2021. Through this initiative, we are enhancing our brand connect with customers and are offering them a hassle-free ownership experience.”

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.20 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Subaru names its upcoming electric SUV Solterra; jointly developed with Toyota
     Next 
    Kia Sonet surpasses Tata Nexon sales in India in April 2021

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Isuzu MU-X

    Isuzu MU-X

    ₹ 33.23 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.20 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.45 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.78 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.13 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.45 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.52 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.04 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.38 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.06 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.04 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors extends warranty and free service period for owners