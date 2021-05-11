Tata Motors extends warranty and free service period for owners

- The warranty and free service period of Tata passenger cars has been extended to 30 June, 2021

- The company recently announced a price hike across the model range

Due to the ongoing lockdown across the country, Tata Motors, has announced that the customers whose warranty and free service period (not kms) are due to expire between 1 April, 2021 and 3 May, 2021, will be extended till 30, June 2021.

Tata Motors had recently announced that it has set in motion a comprehensive ‘Business Agility Plan’ to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers, and suppliers. The carmaker also announced a price hike, and to get all the details and updated prices, click here.

Speaking on the occasion, Dimple Mehta, Head, Customer Care (Domestic and IB), PVBU, Tata Motors, said, “The COVID-19 upsurge has led to restrictions on movements and customers across the country are unable to bring or send their vehicles to our authorized service centres for scheduled maintenance or repairs. Hence a challenge when warranty and free service periods as per policy norms get expired during the ongoing lockdown. We are committed to our customers and are offering them utmost support in these tough times by extending their warranty and free service period till 30 June 2021. Through this initiative, we are enhancing our brand connect with customers and are offering them a hassle-free ownership experience.”