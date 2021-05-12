CarWale
    Kia India extends validity of service schedules by two months

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Kia becomes the second brand in India to announce an extension for the validity of service schedules this year

    - The company launched the 2021 Sonet and Seltos in the country last month

    Kia India has announced that the company will extend the validity of the service schedule of all its cars by a period of two months. The brand announced the update for its customers on its social media channels.

    Last year, a majority of all automobile manufacturers in India has extended the warranty and service schedules for all models due to the COVID-19 induced pandemic. Earlier this week, MG Motor India became the first carmaker in the country to announce a similar extension.

    Kia launched the updated Seltos range in India last week, and you can read all about it here. The company also introduced the refreshed Sonet, and to know the finer details, click here.

    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 9.95 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
