Lamborghini plans to bring its hybrid and electric sports cars to India

Roughly two weeks ago, Lamborghini revealed a final edition Aventador Ultimae and that is a farewell to the almighty naturally aspirated V12 mill. In 2023 and 2024, Lamborghini is going to introduce hybrid versions of its entire sports car lineup, while a pure electric automobile is due in 2025. And the Italian carmaker intends to launch these hybrid models as well as the first fully electric Lamborghini in India.

In May 2021, the brand laid a plan to go carbon neutral and to achieve that, it will gradually start the electrification process of the cars by adding hybrid powertrains in the Aventador, Huracán and Urus. These powertrains are likely to be equipped with a plug-in hybrid system. Meanwhile, it intends to debut the first hybrid Lamborghini model towards the start of 2023, while the other two cars will come in 2024.

Following the launch of the three hybrid models, there would be a world premiere of the first-ever electric Lamborghini sports car sometime in 2025. Besides, Lamborghini will pay tribute to the V10 and V12 engines by introducing a few special edition vehicles. And that could also include a couple of limited edition models of its current lineup.