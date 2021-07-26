Hyundai Creta facelift spied testing; exterior styling details leaked

- To get the brand’s newest and latest design language

- Likely to be introduced in 2022

While the present-generation Hyundai Creta looks fresh and modern, Hyundai is back to the drawing board and has begun working on the facelift of the mid-size SUV. Spotted testing overseas, the spy shots reveal the exterior design and styling cues of the upcoming Creta that now borrows the elements from the elder sibling Tucson that was unveiled late last year.

The entirely camouflaged test mule reveals the front fascia of the updated Creta. The single-piece front grille dominates the new face with the daytime running lights sprucely integrated in the same design as the grille. The secondary set of lights are housed further down on the reworked bumper that also appears to be LED units. Even the bonnet is redesigned and looks slightly lower than on the outgoing models. Apart from this, the majority portion of the SUV is draped in the camouflaged sheets. However, we expect subtle tweaks on the posterior along with an updated cabin with the latest and advanced features.

The current-gen Creta was launched in India well over a year ago. Maintaining its position as the best-selling mid-size SUV in India, the present waiting time for the SUV is almost five months. We expect the Creta facelift to break covers globally sometime in 2022 and concurrently making its way to India too.

The Creta can be had with an option of three engines – 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. While the turbo petrol is paired solely with a seven-speed DCT, the NA petrol gets a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. The diesel engine is coupled with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Image Source