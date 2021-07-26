CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Creta facelift spied testing; exterior styling details leaked

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,499 Views
    Hyundai Creta facelift spied testing; exterior styling details leaked

    - To get the brand’s newest and latest design language

    - Likely to be introduced in 2022

    While the present-generation Hyundai Creta looks fresh and modern, Hyundai is back to the drawing board and has begun working on the facelift of the mid-size SUV. Spotted testing overseas, the spy shots reveal the exterior design and styling cues of the upcoming Creta that now borrows the elements from the elder sibling Tucson that was unveiled late last year. 

    The entirely camouflaged test mule reveals the front fascia of the updated Creta. The single-piece front grille dominates the new face with the daytime running lights sprucely integrated in the same design as the grille. The secondary set of lights are housed further down on the reworked bumper that also appears to be LED units. Even the bonnet is redesigned and looks slightly lower than on the outgoing models. Apart from this, the majority portion of the SUV is draped in the camouflaged sheets. However, we expect subtle tweaks on the posterior along with an updated cabin with the latest and advanced features.

    The current-gen Creta was launched in India well over a year ago. Maintaining its position as the best-selling mid-size SUV in India, the present waiting time for the SUV is almost five months. We expect the Creta facelift to break covers globally sometime in 2022 and concurrently making its way to India too.

    The Creta can be had with an option of three engines – 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. While the turbo petrol is paired solely with a seven-speed DCT, the NA petrol gets a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. The diesel engine is coupled with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. 

    Image Source

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Bugatti Divo production comes to an end; final unit headed to Europe
     Next 
    Lamborghini plans to bring its hybrid and electric sports cars to India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    ₹ 1.18 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - July 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.64 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.07 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.26 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.70 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.90 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.24 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.49 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.01 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.99 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Creta facelift spied testing; exterior styling details leaked