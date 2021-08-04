CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    BS6 Tata Tiago NRG launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.57 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    19,965 Views
    BS6 Tata Tiago NRG launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.57 lakh

    - The Tata Tiago NRG is available with a BS6 compliant 84bhp, 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

    - The model is offered in four colours

    Tata Motors has launched the BS6 compliant Tiago NRG in India, with prices starting at Rs lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in four colours that include Foresta Green, Snow White, Fire Red, and Cloudy Grey.

    Tata Tiago NRG BS6 Right Front Three Quarter

    Compared to the outgoing model, the 2021 Tata Tiago NRG is powered by a BS6 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine that is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission options on the model include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

    Tata Tiago NRG BS6 Right Rear Three Quarter

    On the outside, the new BS6 Tata Tiago NRG features body cladding all around, faux silver coloured skid plates at the front and rear, 15-inch styled steel wheels, black cladding on the boot lid, a rear view camera, as well as black coloured elements including the roof rails, ORVMs, B-pillars, C-pillars, and roof. The model also boasts a ground clearance of 181mm, which is 11mm more than the regular Tiago.

    Tata Tiago NRG BS6 Dashboard

    Feature highlights of the Tata Tiago NRG’s interiors include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an engine start-stop button, charcoal black interior theme, new fabric seats with deco stitch, auto-folding ORVMs with welcome function, a digital instrument console, manual AC, a three-spoke steering wheel, and a centre console with a piano-black insert.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the BS6 Tata Tiago NRG (ex-showroom, Delhi):

    BS6 Tiago NRG MT: Rs 6.57 lakh

    BS6 Tiago NRG AMT: Rs 7.09 lakh

    Tata Tiago NRG Image
    Tata Tiago NRG
    ₹ 6.57 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki logs domestic sale of 1,36,500 units in July 2021; observes 36 per cent Y-o-Y growth
     Next 
    2021 Honda Amaze India launch on 18 August; bookings open

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Tiago NRG Gallery

    • images
    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Tata Tiago NRG

    Tata Tiago NRG

    ₹ 6.57 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Amaze Facelift

    Honda Amaze Facelift

    ₹ 6.35 - 10.10 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 18th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Tiago NRG

    Tata Tiago NRG

    ₹ 6.57 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4thAUG
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tiago NRG Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.73 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.03 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.45 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.73 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.80 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.36 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.67 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.37 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.31 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BS6 Tata Tiago NRG launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.57 lakh