BS6 Tata Tiago NRG launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.57 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the BS6 compliant Tiago NRG in India, with prices starting at Rs lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in four colours that include Foresta Green, Snow White, Fire Red, and Cloudy Grey.

Compared to the outgoing model, the 2021 Tata Tiago NRG is powered by a BS6 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine that is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission options on the model include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

On the outside, the new BS6 Tata Tiago NRG features body cladding all around, faux silver coloured skid plates at the front and rear, 15-inch styled steel wheels, black cladding on the boot lid, a rear view camera, as well as black coloured elements including the roof rails, ORVMs, B-pillars, C-pillars, and roof. The model also boasts a ground clearance of 181mm, which is 11mm more than the regular Tiago.

Feature highlights of the Tata Tiago NRG’s interiors include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an engine start-stop button, charcoal black interior theme, new fabric seats with deco stitch, auto-folding ORVMs with welcome function, a digital instrument console, manual AC, a three-spoke steering wheel, and a centre console with a piano-black insert.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the BS6 Tata Tiago NRG (ex-showroom, Delhi):

BS6 Tiago NRG MT: Rs 6.57 lakh

BS6 Tiago NRG AMT: Rs 7.09 lakh