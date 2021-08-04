CarWale
    Honda Cars India hike prices up to Rs 1.15 lakh for Amaze, WR-V, and City

    Jay Shah

    - Honda Amaze diesel variants get the highest price rise

    - No change in the ex-showroom prices of the fourth-gen Honda City

    Honda Cars India has hiked the prices of the Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, and the fifth-gen Honda City. The escalated prices are effective from 2 August, 2021. The quantum of increase varies across models and we have listed the model-wise prices below. 

    First up, all the petrol variants of the WR-V are now expensive by approximately Rs 17,800. Meanwhile, the SV and VX trims of the diesel guise get dearer by Rs 91,737 and Rs 74,315, respectively. The WR-V is now available at a starting price of Rs 8.76 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    The Jazz hatchback is available solely with a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. All the variants of the hatchback have received a uniform price rise of Rs 9,769. The new-gen Honda City is currently the flagship model in the Japanese carmaker’s India portfolio. Both the petrol as well as diesel variants are now costlier by Rs 16,239. It is to be noted that there are no changes in the ex-showroom prices of the fourth-gen Honda City. 

    The Amaze compact sedan is one of the highest-selling models for Honda in India. The prices of the petrol versions of the Amaze have now increased by Rs 9,600 approximately. Subsequently, the diesel trims get the highest hike of the lot with the escalation of prices ranging between Rs 77,000 to Rs 1,15,000. Surprisingly, the carmaker has announced the arrival of the Amaze facelift that is scheduled to be launched on 18 August, 2021. The compact sedan will receive cosmetic updates and a refreshed interior, details of which can be read here

