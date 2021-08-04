CarWale
    BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition launched - All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    815 Views
    BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition launched - All you need to know

    German luxury carmaker has launched an exclusive trim of its flagship 7 Series called the Individual 740Li M Sport Edition in the country and it is priced from Rs 1.43 crore (ex-showroom). BMW has brought limited units of this opulent sedan to India which can only be booked through the BMW India online shop. And here we are going to tell you about the 740Li M Sport Edition in detail.

    Design

    In terms of exterior styling, this Individual 740Li M Sport Edition is reminiscent of the standard 740Li model. At the front, there is a large signature kidney grille; finished in chrome while the bumper houses big air intakes. Being the top-of-the-range model in the BMW lineup, the Individual 740Li M Sport Edition comes with BMW laser light with adaptive headlights. Besides, this über-luxurious sedan is equipped with a BMW M Sport package that includes front and rear apron, rear diffuser and side skirts finished in “Dark Shadow” metallic colour.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    In addition to that, the Individual 740Li M Sport Edition gets 19-inch M alloy wheels with silver brake callipers. The automaker offers BMW Individual 20-inch and M light 20-inch alloy wheels at an additional cost. Additionally, this sedan is available in two exclusive BMW Individual paint choices - Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Interior

    Here is the most significant part of the BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition. BMW Individual Manufaktur is a specialist arm of the brand which creates bespoke vehicles for customers according to their requirements. The owners can customise their cars in a plethora of ways which includes selecting an exterior paint to even customisable embroidery inside the cabin.

    Rear View

    Speaking of the cabin, the sumptuous interior of this BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition is entirely upholstered in expensive Mocha and Black coloured Nappa leather. Additionally, there is a BMW Individual Alcantara headliner with a rear seat headrest and backrest cushions upholstered in Alcantara. Besides, this classy cabin comes with a new Ash Grain Chestnut fine-wood trim with striking wood inlay. Meanwhile, the lavish cabin also has BMW Individual badging on the fascia trim and centre console.

    Dashboard

    Features

    This swish BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition is equipped with some high-end features such as active seat ventilation at the front and rear, ambient air package, four-zone temperature control, executive lounge seating, a panoramic roof with Sky Lounge, BMW driving assistant, 16 speakers, 464-watt Harman Kardon sound system, rear-seat entertainment package (two 10.2-inch screen and a seven-inch tablet) and so on.

    Rear Seats

    Engine and Transmission

    The opulent 740Li M Sport Edition is powered by a 2,998cc twin-turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine that generates 335bhp and delivers 450Nm torque. This motor is mated to an eight-speed torque converter automatic. It is capable of achieving zero to 100kmph in just 5.6 seconds.

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk
    BMW 7 Series Image
    BMW 7 Series
    ₹ 1.38 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
