CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Honda announces discount offers for October 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,265 Views
    Honda announces discount offers for October 2021

    - Fifth-gen Honda City gets the highest discount benefits 

    - Offers applicable till 31 October, 2021

    Honda Cars India has announced an array of discount offers across its product range. The benefits can be availed by the potential buyers in the form of cash discounts, accessories, loyalty bonuses, and exchange benefits. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Honda Amaze received a facelift recently and benefitted from some cosmetic upgrades and a handful of new features. While you can read our first-drive review here, this month the compact sedan can be bought with a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 9,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The fifth-generation Honda City is being offered with the highest discount this month. All the variants of the sedan attract a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000/accessories worth Rs 21,505, a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, an exchange benefit of Rs 9,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 8,000. The discount on the exchange of another make and model stands at Rs 10,000. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The fourth-generation City co-exists with the new City and is available solely with the 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The City can be purchased this month with an exchange bonus of Rs 9,000, a corporate discount of Rs 8,000, and a Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The WR-V and the Jazz hatchback are up for grab this month with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Meanwhile, the cash discount on the Jazz is capped at Rs 15,000 while on the WR-V is up to Rs 10,000. The cash discount can be swapped for accessories worth Rs 17,996 and Rs 12,158, respectively. 

    Commenting on the exciting offers, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Festivals give us a reason to celebrate and always have a special place in our lives. This festive season we are delighted to provide exciting offers and promotions for our entire Honda product line to make car purchase more rewarding bringing the much-needed joy during these times.” 

    Honda Amaze Image
    Honda Amaze
    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Jeep Compass prices hiked by up to Rs 20,000
     Next 
    New Mahindra XUV700: Variants explained

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda Amaze Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3081 Views
    18 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 11th October 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda Amaze Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.55 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.59 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.11 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.36 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.40 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.08 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.29 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.10 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.04 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3081 Views
    18 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda announces discount offers for October 2021