Honda announces discount offers for October 2021

- Fifth-gen Honda City gets the highest discount benefits

- Offers applicable till 31 October, 2021

Honda Cars India has announced an array of discount offers across its product range. The benefits can be availed by the potential buyers in the form of cash discounts, accessories, loyalty bonuses, and exchange benefits.

The Honda Amaze received a facelift recently and benefitted from some cosmetic upgrades and a handful of new features. While you can read our first-drive review here, this month the compact sedan can be bought with a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 9,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

The fifth-generation Honda City is being offered with the highest discount this month. All the variants of the sedan attract a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000/accessories worth Rs 21,505, a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, an exchange benefit of Rs 9,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 8,000. The discount on the exchange of another make and model stands at Rs 10,000.

The fourth-generation City co-exists with the new City and is available solely with the 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The City can be purchased this month with an exchange bonus of Rs 9,000, a corporate discount of Rs 8,000, and a Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000.

The WR-V and the Jazz hatchback are up for grab this month with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Meanwhile, the cash discount on the Jazz is capped at Rs 15,000 while on the WR-V is up to Rs 10,000. The cash discount can be swapped for accessories worth Rs 17,996 and Rs 12,158, respectively.

Commenting on the exciting offers, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Festivals give us a reason to celebrate and always have a special place in our lives. This festive season we are delighted to provide exciting offers and promotions for our entire Honda product line to make car purchase more rewarding bringing the much-needed joy during these times.”