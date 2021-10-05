CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Luxury diesel introduced in manual and automatic AWD option

    Nikhil Puthran

    Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Luxury diesel introduced in manual and automatic AWD option

    - Optional luxury pack available in diesel AX7 manual and automatic with AWD drivetrain 

    - Deliveries start date will be announced on 10 October

    The country’s popular utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra has further extended the XUV700 product line up with the launch of the optional AX7 Luxury manual and AX7 Luxury automatic with AWD at Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 22.89 lakh (both ex-showroom, India), respectively. Both the new variant additions are limited to the diesel guise and have been introduced based on customer demand. 

    In addition to all the standard features in the AX7 variants, the optional Luxury pack additionally offers Sony 3D Sound system, electrically deployed smart door handles, 360 degrees surround view, blind view monitoring, electronic park brake, driver knee airbag, passive keyless entry, continuous digital video recording, and wireless charging. 

    Under the hood, the diesel version is powered by a 2.2-litre Commonrail Turbo diesel mHawk engine which generates 182bhp at 3,500rpm. The manual transmission unit produces 420Nm of torque between 1,600 – 2,800rpm, while the automatic option generates 450Nm between 1,750 – 2,800rpm. To learn more about the newly launched Mahindra XUV700, click here

    We have driven the Mahindra XUV700. To learn more about it, click here

