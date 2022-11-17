New Toyota Innova Hycross exterior design leaked ahead of debut

- The Toyota Innova Hycross will be unveiled as the Innova Zenix in Indonesia next week

- The company will showcase the model in India on 25 November

Ahead of its official unveiling scheduled to take place on 21 November in Indonesia, the exterior design of the new India-bound Toyota Innova Hycross (aka Toyota Innova Zenix) has been leaked on the web.

As seen in the leaked image, the 2023 Toyota Innova Hycross, which will be known as the Innova Zenix in Indonesia, gets major cosmetic updates, and excluding the silhouette, everything else seems to have been redesigned. Up-front, the MPV gets a new grille with a honeycomb design and a chrome insert on the lower side, sweptback LED headlamps, a new bumper with wide LED DRLs, a fairly small air dam flanked by fog lights on either side, front parking sensors, and a faux black skid plate.

On either side, the new Toyota Innova Hycross receives new single-tone alloy wheels, dual-tone ORVMs, door visors, ‘Hybrid’ badging on the front doors, chrome inserts for the door handles, as well as blacked-out B and C-pillars. The rear profile is confirmed to receive wraparound tail lights.

Previous teasers and spy shots of the Toyota Innova Hycross have revealed that the model will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, height-adjustable seat belts, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, screens for the second-row occupants, a manual IRVM, a new three-spoke steering wheel, a gear lever mounted high up on the centre console, and a dashcam.

Unlike its predecessor which was underpinned by a body-on-frame chassis and available in a RWD layout, the upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross will be based on a monocoque chassis and will have a FWD layout. Under the hood, we expect a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid motor that could replace both, the 2.7-litre petrol unit and 2.4-litre diesel unit in the outgoing model. The India-spec Toyota Innova Hycross will be unveiled on 25 November. Stay tuned for updates.