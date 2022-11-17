New Jeep Grand Cherokee launched – All you need to know

Jeep India has launched its flagship SUV, the Grand Cherokee in a single top-spec ‘Limited O’ 4x4 variant, priced at Rs 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The SUV is available in four colour options, namely Bright White, Diamond Black Crystal, Rocky Mountain, and Velvet Red.

Read below to learn more about what’s new in the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Features

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee gets the latest equipment on board. The feature list includes heated and vented first-row seats with three-level configurable controls, eight-way adjustable front seats with memory, and the latest Uconnect 5 system, featuring a 10.1-inch touchscreen radio and two 10.25-inch digital instrument panel displays. Further, the SUV offers electric IRVM, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a full colour 10-inch windshield head-up display.

Performance

The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre I-4 twin-scroll turbo petrol engine that generates 268bhp and 400Nm of torque at 3,000rpm. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a 4x4 – Quadra-Trac system. Moreover, the Selec-Terrain system offers four available terrain modes, such as Auto, Sport, Snow, and Mud/Sand.

The company claims that the C-EGR system, central direct injection, and independent liquid cooling of the intake air deliver high levels of performance and reduced fuel consumption. Moreover, it is believed that the diamond-like (DLC) on the floating pins reduces friction. The iridium and platinum-encrusted precious metal spark plugs promise endurance.

Exterior and Interior

The fascia is highlighted by the familiar seven-slat, LED reflector headlights, LED fog lamps, and long-range radar. The side profile is highlighted by a lowered-roof and beltline, squared wheel arches, and 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The masculine rear profile is accentuated by LED taillights.

As for the interior, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee gets Capri leather seats with perforated inserts, a pure leather-wrapped instrument panel, and LED ambient lighting system.

Safety

The safety equipment list includes ADAS, multiple airbags, TPMS, 360-degree surround view camera with washer, ParkView rear camera and ParkSense assist, active lane management, collision warning with active braking and pedestrian/cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control, rear cross path detection, drowsy driver detection system, and advanced brake assist.