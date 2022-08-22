CarWale
    McLaren India to officially open its first showroom in October this year

    Aditya Nadkarni

    McLaren India to officially open its first showroom in October this year

    - McLaren Mumbai will be the brand’s first dealership in India

    - The company will sell models such as the GT, Artura, 765 LT, and 720S

    McLaren Automotive has officially confirmed its entry into the Indian market. The company, set to open its first showroom in Mumbai in October this year, will offer complete support including sales, aftersales, and servicing on the entire range of McLaren models.

    McLaren will offer its entire model range to Indian customers, including the GT and Artura. Also on offer will be the 720S and 765LT Coupe in the Coupe and Spider variants. Deliveries of the Mclaren GT have already commenced. The British marquee has appointed Infinity Cars as its first official retail partner in India, who will retail the sports cars under the McLaren Mumbai dealership. An event commemorating the opening is set for the second half of 2022.

    Speaking on the occasion, Paul Harris, Managing Director, APAC and China, McLaren Automotive, said, “We welcome Lalit Choudary of McLaren Mumbai to the expanding retailer network here in the Asia Pacific region. India remains an important market where our fans and select clientele can enjoy the best of McLaren in Mumbai. Looking ahead, we will shortly welcome the Artura to India, the all-new high-performance hybrid supercar.”

