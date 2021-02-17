New 671bhp McLaren Artura plug-in hybrid supercar breaks cover

- McLaren Artura is powered by a 577bhp 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine

- The first series-production hybrid from the brand has an electric-only range of 30kms

McLaren has unveiled the highly anticipated Artura, which is the brand’s first series-production hybrid. The mid-engined plug-in hybrid sports car is loaded to the gills, right from the power figures to the features and technology.

First-up is the details on the powertrain. The new McLaren Artura breathes to life through a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that produces 577bhp and 584Nm of torque. Also on offer is an electric motor that produces an additional 94bhp and 225Nm of torque, taking the total power output to 671bhp and 804Nm. Paired to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in three seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 330kmph.

Based on the all-new chassis that is based on the brand’s McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), the folks at Woking claim that the underpinnings have been designed to accommodate hybrid powertrains, while also keeping the weight to a bare minimum. Speaking about weight, the Artura tips the scales at 1,496 kgs.

Coming to the battery, the 2021 McLaren Artura gets a 7.4 kWh battery, which enables the car to run on an electric-only mode of 30kms, up to speeds of 130kmph. The battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 2.5 hours.

Feature highlights of the McLaren Artura include the two high definition screens that the British marquee calls McLaren Infotainment and connectivity System (MIS II), McLaren Track Telemetry, Variable Drift Control, adaptive cruise control, ADAS, Lane Departure Warning, Clubsport seats, electronically controlled differential (E-diff), and Pirelli Cyber tyres. Customers can choose from a range of three specifications that include Performance, TechLux, and Vision, each of which comes with its own set of elements inside-out. Deliveries of the model are scheduled to begin later this year.