CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • New 671bhp McLaren Artura plug-in hybrid supercar breaks cover

    New 671bhp McLaren Artura plug-in hybrid supercar breaks cover

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    316 Views
    New 671bhp McLaren Artura plug-in hybrid supercar breaks cover

    - McLaren Artura is powered by a 577bhp 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine

    - The first series-production hybrid from the brand has an electric-only range of 30kms

    McLaren has unveiled the highly anticipated Artura, which is the brand’s first series-production hybrid. The mid-engined plug-in hybrid sports car is loaded to the gills, right from the power figures to the features and technology.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    First-up is the details on the powertrain. The new McLaren Artura breathes to life through a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that produces 577bhp and 584Nm of torque. Also on offer is an electric motor that produces an additional 94bhp and 225Nm of torque, taking the total power output to 671bhp and 804Nm. Paired to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in three seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 330kmph.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Based on the all-new chassis that is based on the brand’s McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), the folks at Woking claim that the underpinnings have been designed to accommodate hybrid powertrains, while also keeping the weight to a bare minimum. Speaking about weight, the Artura tips the scales at 1,496 kgs.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Coming to the battery, the 2021 McLaren Artura gets a 7.4 kWh battery, which enables the car to run on an electric-only mode of 30kms, up to speeds of 130kmph. The battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 2.5 hours.

    Dashboard

    Feature highlights of the McLaren Artura include the two high definition screens that the British marquee calls McLaren Infotainment and connectivity System (MIS II), McLaren Track Telemetry, Variable Drift Control, adaptive cruise control, ADAS, Lane Departure Warning, Clubsport seats, electronically controlled differential (E-diff), and Pirelli Cyber tyres. Customers can choose from a range of three specifications that include Performance, TechLux, and Vision, each of which comes with its own set of elements inside-out. Deliveries of the model are scheduled to begin later this year.

    • McLaren
    • Artura
    • McLaren Artura
    • Artura supercar
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 18.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 22nd February 2021
    All Upcoming Cars