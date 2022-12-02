Mercedes-Benz EQB introduced in India at Rs 74.50 lakh

- The EQB is the fourth EV offering from the brand

- Available in a single, fully loaded variant

Mercedes-Benz India has announced the prices of the EQB in the country today, starting at Rs 74.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has also launched the GLB three-row SUV, with prices starting at Rs 63.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz has equipped the EQB with features such as sweptback LED headlamps, a blanked-off grille, spit LED tail lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, a powered tailgate, wireless charging USB Type-C ports, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Propelling the new Mercedes-Benz EQB is a 66.4kWh battery pack generating 225bhp and 390Nm of torque. The model, which supports both AC and DC charging, has a WLTP-certified range of 423km.