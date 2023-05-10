CarWale
    Tata Altroz CNG – What we know so far

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Tata Altroz CNG – What we know so far

    After the Tigor and Tiago, the Altroz is the third offering from the brand to get a CNG version. The Altroz CNG was showcased for the first time in India at the Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi. The car was displayed alongside the Punch CNG and will debut with the brand’s twin CNG cylinder technology. Here are a few things that we know so far about the CNG hatchback.

    Tata Altroz CNG variants:

    The Altroz CNG will be offered in six variants namely, XE, XM+, XM+(S), XZ, XZ+(S), and XZ+O(S).

    Tata Altroz CNG engine and transmission:

    Tata Altroz Engine Shot

    At the heart of the Altroz CNG is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that is tuned to produce 76bhp of power and 97Nm of torque and comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. In petrol mode, the same engine produces 87bhp and 113Nm of torque. Tata Motors will not offer the Altroz CNG with automatic transmission options. 

    Tata Altroz CNG boot space:

    Tata Altroz Open Boot/Trunk

    To free up luggage space, the manufacturer has introduced the new twin-cylinder CNG technology. Here, the spare wheel has been swapped for the two 30-litre cylinders that are placed below the luggage area for a boot space of 210 litres. 

    Tata Altroz features:

    Tata Altroz Sunroof/Moonroof

    In terms of features, the Altroz CNG will be the first CNG hatchback in India to be offered with a sunroof. Besides this, it also gets an electric sunroof with voice assistance, automatic climate control, an air purifier, rain-sensing wipers, an illuminated cooled glove box, ambient lighting, and a reverse camera with sensors. 

    Tata Altroz CNG colour options:

    Tata Altroz Front View

    The CNG hatchback will be offered in seven exterior hues including Downtown Red, Opera Blue, Avenue White, Arcade Grey, Cosmo Dark, High-Street Gold, and Harbour Blue. 

    Tata Altroz CNG bookings and deliveries:

    Tata Altroz Dashboard

    Tata Motors has commenced bookings for the Altroz CNG ahead of its official launch. Interested buyers can book the car against a token amount of Rs. 21,000 and the deliveries are expected to begin in mid-May 2023. 

    Tata Altroz CNG rivals:

    The Tata Altroz CNG locks horns with the CNG variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Glanza

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
