Production-ready Kia Seltos spied; gets a panoramic sunroof and more

The Korean carmaker, Kia has been spied on numerous occasions testing the facelift of its popular SUV, the Seltos. The automaker is likely to launch the Seltos facelift in India in July this year. Recently, a test mule of the Seltos was spied on Indian roads revealing new details.

As seen in the picture, the Seltos on test is finished in silver colour wearing thick black camouflage. However, the first noticeable feature is the addition of a panoramic sunroof, which is missing in the current iteration. The Seltos currently on sale in India only has a small electrically-adjustable sunroof.

Additionally, the test mule sported a new design of dual-tone alloy wheels with blacked-out pillars. This model, which is expected to launch in India, is already on sale in the international market, hence we have a clear idea of what all features the Seltos facelift will get once it arrives in the country.

In terms of design revisions, the main highlight is the new grille at the front with integrated LED DRLs. It also gets a redesigned bumper, a new faux skid plate, and LED projector headlamps. At the rear, along with the redesigned bumper, the SUV also sports new connected LED tail lights. Moreover, as seen in the previous spy pictures, the ADAS suite along with a 360-degree camera system is also on the cards for the upcoming Seltos facelift.

Meanwhile, in a recent sighting, the test mule was spotted featuring a sequential turn indicators setup.

On the inside, the dashboard of the Seltos facelift features a new twin display which houses two screens — one for the infotainment unit and the other for the instrument cluster. Features like dual-zone automatic climate control, electronic parking brake, heated and ventilated front seats, powered tailgate, and wireless charger, will be part of the package too.

Upon arrival, the Kia Seltos facelift will continue to be powered by the same powertrains. It will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, and others in the segment.

