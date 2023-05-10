CarWale
    AD

    Volvo EX30 electric SUV to be revealed in June

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    380 Views
    Volvo EX30 electric SUV to be revealed in June

    - First teased during the launch event of EX90 

    - To be manufactured in China 

    Volvo has announced that it will officially reveal its fully electric EX30 SUV on June 7, 2023. On the same date, the SUV will also be available to order or pre-order in select European markets. Moreover, Volvo has confirmed that the brand will reveal a lot more details on this new small SUV in the coming weeks. 

    The upcoming EX30 will be a compact electric SUV. It will play a significant role in Volvo's ambitious sales target of 1.2 million cars per year by 2025. This represents an approximate 72 per cent increase over the brand's global sales in 2021. The EX30 will be manufactured in China for both domestic and international markets. To keep costs down, the brand will not sacrifice on the safety or technology front, but it may ship this SUV with a smaller battery pack. 

    Previously, during the launch of the EX90, Volvo teased a small electric SUV parked next to the EX90. It was, of course, the EX30, which clearly has slightly different taillights with a more prominent C-shape and a thicker upper light unit. It will also be significantly smaller than the EX90 and cater to those looking to get their first luxury electric vehicle.  

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Image
    Volvo XC40 Recharge
    Rs. 56.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    India-made Tata Nexon EV Max launched in Nepal
     Next 
    Production-ready Kia Seltos spied; gets a panoramic sunroof and more

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    By CarWale Team06 Jul 2018
    39369 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner
    Toyota Fortuner
    Rs. 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th APR
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV
    Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.35 CroreEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo XC90
    Volvo XC90
    Rs. 98.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo S90
    Volvo S90
    Rs. 67.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo XC40
    Volvo XC40
    Rs. 46.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 59.32 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 60.98 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 60.28 Lakh
    PuneRs. 60.21 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 60.20 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 63.62 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 61.02 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 60.20 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 59.19 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    By CarWale Team06 Jul 2018
    39369 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo EX30 electric SUV to be revealed in June