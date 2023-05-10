Volvo EX30 electric SUV to be revealed in June

- First teased during the launch event of EX90

- To be manufactured in China

Volvo has announced that it will officially reveal its fully electric EX30 SUV on June 7, 2023. On the same date, the SUV will also be available to order or pre-order in select European markets. Moreover, Volvo has confirmed that the brand will reveal a lot more details on this new small SUV in the coming weeks.

The upcoming EX30 will be a compact electric SUV. It will play a significant role in Volvo's ambitious sales target of 1.2 million cars per year by 2025. This represents an approximate 72 per cent increase over the brand's global sales in 2021. The EX30 will be manufactured in China for both domestic and international markets. To keep costs down, the brand will not sacrifice on the safety or technology front, but it may ship this SUV with a smaller battery pack.

Previously, during the launch of the EX90, Volvo teased a small electric SUV parked next to the EX90. It was, of course, the EX30, which clearly has slightly different taillights with a more prominent C-shape and a thicker upper light unit. It will also be significantly smaller than the EX90 and cater to those looking to get their first luxury electric vehicle.