Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic introduced in India at Rs. 77.50 lakh

- Available in a single fully loaded variant

- Gets a claimed range of 423km

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the EQB 350 4Matic in India with a starting price of Rs. 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The EQB was first launched in the 300 4Matic guise priced at Rs. 74.50 lakh (ex-showroom), in December 2022. Now, the carmaker has replaced it with a new and more powerful 350 4Matic variant.

Propelling the electric SUV is a dual-motor setup sourcing its power from the 66.5kWh battery pack. The motors generate a power output of 288bhp and 520Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the new 350 trim produces 130Nm more than the 300 variant.

Moreover, the EQB, in the 350 4Matic variant, is rated to attain a top speed of 160kmph with an acceleration time of 6.2 seconds. The battery pack can be charged with a 100kW DC charger from 10-80 per cent in just 32 minutes. However, the 11kW wall box charger will take 6.25 hours to fully charge the battery unit. Although the power output has increased, the EQB claims to return the same 423km (WLTP) of driving range.

In terms of features, the EQB 350 4Matic comes loaded with an MBUX touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless charger, powered front-row seats, cruise control, multi-zone climate control, and more. Other equipment includes LED headlamps, split LED tail lights, 18-inch twin-spoke alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and a powered tailgate.